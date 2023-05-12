Zen Garden

to

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: In honor of Mental Health Month, discover tranquil moments around Hilldale.

Find a Moment of Calm

Throughout Hilldale, guests will encounter mental-health-focused prompts. All are encouraged to slow down, focus and be present during a visit to Hilldale.

Relax near our life-size Zen Garden, outside of Indochino—use a rake to create patterns in the sand. Unleash your creativity and work wonders for your stress.

Health & Fitness
608-238-6353
