Zen Garden
to
Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: In honor of Mental Health Month, discover tranquil moments around Hilldale.
Find a Moment of Calm
Throughout Hilldale, guests will encounter mental-health-focused prompts. All are encouraged to slow down, focus and be present during a visit to Hilldale.
Relax near our life-size Zen Garden, outside of Indochino—use a rake to create patterns in the sand. Unleash your creativity and work wonders for your stress.
Info
