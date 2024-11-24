Zen Meditation & Training

media release: Instruction in the core Zen practice of seated meditation. Through meditation, the body, breath, and mind are unified to reveal our intrinsic natural wisdom. Sunday meetings are ideal for new members: instruction in basic Zen meditation will be given to first-timers. Individual meetings with the teacher and chanting practice follow. A short talk or question/answer session ends each practice .

Sundays, 10:30 am ~ 12:00 pm , Aikido of Madison, 2219 Atwood Ave, Madison, Wisconsin (please enter in rear of the building).

Free, with suggested donation of $10.