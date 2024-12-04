Zen Meditation Practice

media release: Open to beginners and experienced practitioners! Zen meditation is not just a method for stilling the mind and building mental health. It’s a way of cultivating clarity, insight, attention, will, and exploring the deeper questions of who we are.

Wednesdays from 7:00–8:15 PM or Sundays from 10:30 AM–12:00 PM, Quarry Arts Building, 715 Hill St Ste 170, Madison, WI 53705.

These sessions are an opportunity to experience Zen meditation in a supportive group setting. Instruction is provided for proper body posture and breath techniques to help focus the mind, along with chanting practices that complement the meditative experience. Those attending can also work with a teacher one-on-one to deepen their understanding and practice. Any and all questions are welcome. We hope to give you the best how-and-why it works explanation, along with the right tools to help you start.

A suggested donation of $15 supports these offerings, though all are welcome regardless of contribution.

For more information: https://www.tomyoji.org/