ONLINE: WVM Movie Night

media release: Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair, and join us for a Movie Night and Virtual Discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. While we can’t all be together, we can share discussion on major motion pictures that deal with the hardships, humor, and horrors of combat.

For September, we will look back at the mission to hunt down the mastermind of 9/11 with 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty. Following the story of a determined CIA operative whose pursuit of Osama Bin Laden is both compelling and agonizing, we’ll look at a rarely-seen side of military operations and the intelligence trail that led to one of America’s most wanted terrorists. Your mission is to watch the movie, which is available from most libraries or on streaming services (we will not be watching the movie the night of the program), while thinking about the discussion questions we will provide you.

On September 24, 2021, at 7:00pm we’ll all meet via Zoom for a discussion led by museum staff. We will cover themes such as conflict, politics, pop culture, the military, and movie-making. After you register, we will email you the discussion questions and a link to join the virtual discussion via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

This event is suitable for mature audiences as there is strong language throughout and graphic scenes of violence.

Visit our website to register and join the discussion: https:// wisvetsmuseum.com/ wisvetsevent/movie-night- virtual-discussion-zero-dark- thirty-2012/