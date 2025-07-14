Zero Waste Madison Planning Meeting

media release: Are you interested in supporting waste-reduction in the Madison area? Let's connect for a low-key open organizing meeting!

Monday, July 14 @ 5:30PM, Working Draft

Cost: FREE

Who: You! Or anyone interested in organizing waste-reduction projects in our Madison community

What to Expect:

Low-Key Zero Waste Madison - An introductory meeting to chat about the projects we wish to lead in town

Strategy Session - Brainstorm how to make our waste-reduction ideas a reality

Community Connection - Meet like-minded folks passionate about environmental action

Project Planning - Share your ideas and hear what others are working on

This is your chance to be part of the solution! Whether you're already involved in sustainability efforts or just getting started, we'd love to have you join our grassroots organizing efforts to make Madison a more waste-conscious community.

No registration required - just show up ready to connect and collaborate!

Questions? Email zerowastemsn@gmail.com