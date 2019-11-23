Zero Waste Pop-up Shop

press release: Zero Waste Madison and Green Life Trading Co. are so excited for November’s Pop Up Shop and Alternative Gift Wrapping Workshop. Join us at One-one Thousand on November 23rd from Noon to 4 for a day of shopping and crafting!

What to Expect

Pop Up Shop: Green Life Trading Co., Madison’s very own low waste shop, will be loaded up with low waste gifts for your family, friends and self. Check out greenlifetradingco.com to view products and preorder using the local pickup option. Price range: $-$$

Gift Wrapping Workshop: Zero Waste Madison will provide recycled and eco-friendly gift wrapping materials and all the tools you will need to make your holiday gifts beautiful and low waste! Price: $2 pay at the door.

Materials will include:

Compostable packaging tape

Washi Tape

Fabric

Yarn

Dry Plants, fruit and sticks

Boxes

Handmade paper

Jars

Post-consumer “wrapping paper”

Stamps

So much more!

What to Bring

$2 for wrapping (free entry if you are just shopping)

Bring the gifts you already purchased or made and wish to wrap. You are welcome to bring additional materials you would like to wrap with but we will provide an ample amount so this isn’t necessary. Don’t forget your creativity and a smile!

Venue/location:

One-one Thousand

78 N. Bryan St, Madison, Wisconsin 53714