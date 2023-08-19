Zeroed Hero, The Flavor That Kills

× Expand Skylar Nahn Zeroed Hero on stage. Zeroed Hero

media release: Known for their high-octane performances and rousing on-stage chemistry, Zeroed Hero has been igniting the local music scene since winning the Madison Area Music Association's 2020 "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" award. The band's core sound is undeniable neo-classic rock: sing-along anthems riding the lush layers of '70s rock powered by the passion of '90's grunge. They bring an eclectic palate of influences and miles of experience. From alt-metal to church choir, americana to musical theater, blues to reggae, these musical mixologists pour a potent and entertaining potion.

Personnel:

- Chris Franczek - bass & vocals

- Dean Kesler - vocals

- Katrina Harms - keys & vocals

- Stefan Truesdell - guitar

- Tony Kille - drums