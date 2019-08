press release: The King of Willy Street RETURNS! We will be hosting an open house on Saturday, August 10 from 12-4 at MadCat on Willy Street - 1525 Williamson Street - for our friend Ziggy the Willy Street Cat.

Ziggy moved to the country last year and while he loves his new digs, he misses his old friends in his old hood. Come say hi to Ziggy! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

https://www.facebook.com/events/369250507108328/