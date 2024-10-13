Zine Outloud

media release: An evening of comics readings followed by a studio to learn about comics making led by John Porcellino. An accessible mixture of performance and diy fine art, a comics reading is a not to miss experience and opportunity to meet Wisconsin cartoonists.

Readers will be Audrey Campbell, Key Daly, National Velvet, Aaron Renier, Maxwell J Singletary and Emily Ugoretz.

John Porcellino will be our featured reader and lead a comics making studio afterwards. John Porcellino has been self-publishing his zine King Cat-Comics since 1989, which he still draws and self-publishes today. He has written several graphic novels including Perfect Example (2000) and Hospital Suite (2014). He also runs the comics distro Spit and a Half, a unique hub of contemporary comic art. A stalwart of zine fests all over the country, Porcellino is one of our most prolific and most important living cartoonists.

See his recent appearance in the New York Comics & Picture-story Symposium to learn more about his work and history.

ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.