media release: Ziwe is a talented comedian, writer, and actress, who has taken the Internet by storm and captured audiences nationwide with her signature candor, wit, and salient commentary on race and politics in America. She has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30, and received critical acclaim by The New York Times, TIME, and Variety, among others.

Ziwe hosted the A24 produced late-night variety sketch show, Ziwe. Season 1 boasted guests including Fran Leibowitz, Gloria Steinem, and Stacey Abrams. As one of TIME’s 100 Next Gen Leaders, her refreshing approach to broadcast journalism represents the renaissance of late-night. Season 2 of the series included guests such as Chet Hanks and Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, Drew Barrymore, and Michael Che.

Hailed as the multi-hyphenate comedic voice to emerge from social media, Ziwe garnered attention during the early months of the pandemic with her provocative and hilarious interviews on her Instagram Live & YouTube talk series, Baited. The show featured interviews full of hard truths with the likes of Caroline Calloway, Alison Roman, Rose McGowan, and Jeremy O. Harris.

In 2021, Ziwe released an album of songs from her Showtime show titled, Ziwe: A Famously Iconic Soundtrack, which is available on Apple Music & Spotify, and she plans to release more music in the coming months. She also wrote the highly-anticipated book, entitled “Black Friend: Essays” which was released on October 17th, 2023. Most recently, Ziwe re-introduced her culture-shifting interview series on her YouTube channel, featuring a sit-down interview with former congressman George Santos.

Ziwe has an impressive career history in the television and comedy fields; she was recently featured on Succession and The Great North, previously a Story Editor on Apple TV+’s Dickinson. She wrote on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, The Onion, and BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede. Ziwe has built a fanbase in the podcast space as well, as a co-host of Crooked Media’s Hysteria. Ziwe also has hosted the hit live event, “Pop Show,” where she performs original pop songs and consistently sells out venues including Brooklyn’s Bell House, the Music Hall of Williamsburg and more.

Ziwe is based in New York and originally hails from Lawrence, Massachusetts. She began her career as an intern at Comedy Central and quickly rose up the ranks, becoming a late-night TV writer at just 25-years-old.