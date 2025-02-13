media release: Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking episode of Land Ethic Live! featuring Zoë Schlanger, acclaimed journalist and author of The Light Eaters. In her groundbreaking book, Schlanger challenges conventional perceptions of plants as passive entities and explores their astonishing intelligence, communication, and adaptability.

In this live program, we’ll dive into the science and philosophy behind plant science, uncovering how these revelations reshape our understanding of ecological interconnectedness, conservation ethics, and ultimately our entire worldview.

Zoë Schlanger is a staff writer at The Atlantic, where she covers climate change. She is the author of The Light Eaters, a New York Times bestselling book about the world of plant-behavior-and- intelligence research, published by HarperCollins. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, NPR, and The New York Review of Books, among other major outlets. She was the recipient of a 2017 National Association of Science Writers reporting award for coverage of air pollution in Detroit, and a finalist for the 2019 Livingston Award for a series on water politics at the Texas-Mexico border. She lives in New York.