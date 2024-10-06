Zoltan Kassas

media release:

Zoltan Kaszas is an award-winning stand-up comedian known for his sharp, observational humor and love of cats. Born in Hungary, Zoltan and his mother immigrated to the United States in 1991, first settling in Pittsburgh before moving to the trailer parks of San Diego.

Kaszas, who The Atlantic called a “breakout star,” has been featured on several SiriusXM comedy channels, Laughs on Fox, commercials from Manscaped, Netflix Is a Joke radio, has had hit Dry Bar comedy specials “Cat Jokes” and “Average Intelligence,” as well as headlined comedy clubs and theaters across the country. He won the Seattle International Comedy competition, a month-long event held in Washington state. Kaszas also rocked first place gigs at the San Diego Comedy Festival, San Diego’s Funniest Person contest and the Rockstar Energy Drink Comedy Throwdown plus spent a month in Edinburgh, Scotland at the Fringe Festival. However, it was Kaszas’ riff on why cats are better than dogs that quickly went viral, racking up over 68 million views on Facebook. The video traveled the globe, even landing in The Guardian’s (UK) as one of the “ten funniest things I’ve seen on the Internet.”

Sharing the stage with well-known comedians such as Bert Kreischer, Mark Normand, and Taylor Tomlinson – who called him “the funniest, most prolific comic alive” – only raised his game. Kaszas has must-see comedy specials on YouTube, “Modern Male” (3.2 million views), and his most recent special “White Lies,” both filmed at the Grand Comedy Club in Escondido, CA. His ability to take relatable experiences and turn them into hilarious stories has earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal following. Whether on tour, or online, Zoltan Kaszas continues to charm audiences with his unforgettable, relevant, and smart brand of comedy.