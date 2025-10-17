7 pm on 1/22 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 1/23-24. $43-$31.50.

media release: Zoltan Kaszas is a Hungarian-born, award-winning stand-up comedian known for his sharp, observational humor. Kaszas, who The Atlantic called a “breakout star,” has been featured on

several SiriusXM comedy channels, Laughs on Fox, Netflix Is a Joke, Scotland’s Fringe Festival and headlines comedy clubs and theaters across the country. It was his riff on why cats are better than dogs that brought viral fame, racking up over 68 million views with The Guardian’s (UK) calling it one of the “ten funniest things I’ve seen on the Internet.” Kaszas has two Dry Bar standup specials and three independent standup specials on YouTube: Modern Male, White Lies and his most recent, Honorary Jones. His ability to take relatable experiences and turn them into hilarious stories has earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal following.