The Zombies
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Alex Lake
The Zombies
media release: This is a General Admission – All Seated Show
Tickets: $40.00 Advance
Gold Circle: $50.00 Advance
(Gold Circle – Early Entry & Preferred Seating)
VIP: $170.00 Advance
(VIP includes a Gold Circle ticket and VIP experience including plus limited edition merchandise including one signed item, and commemorative VIP laminate)
**Proof of full vaccination or negative test result required for entry.**
Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music