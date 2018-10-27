Zompocalypse: The Zombie Invasion

press release: Saturday October 27, 2018, 7 pm - 11:30 pm, Treinen Farm, Lodi.

$13.00 admission

Experience an evening dedicated to all things zombie. Come in zombie attire, and relish the simple pleasures of shambling, moaning, and terrifying survivors. Or come as a battle-weary human survivor, and endure zombie-appropriate dance music, zombie-themed entertainment, food, bonfires, and losing yourself in a zombie-infested cornfield.

Zompocalypse is a teen and family-friendly alcohol-free event--a great alternative if Freakfest is not your thing. Moderately scary (but even less scary if you dress up as a zombie yourself.)

http://treinenfarm.com/ zompocalypse/