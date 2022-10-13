RSVP for Zoo Camp

press release: Summer may be over, but there’s more fun to be had at the zoo! Families of our zoo campers have one common complaint about our camp program, the adults don’t get to participate in all the fun camp activities the kids get to do! That’s changing this fall! Join us for Zoolympics Family Zoo Camp, where the whole family gets to play together! Do you know who would win the long jump, the 400m sprint, or the 100m free style swim in the animal world? Find out which animals would make it to the podium, and go for the gold in our own Zoolympic games! This program is designed for families with children ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Pre-registration required.

10:00am – 12:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, register by Thursday, October 13, Henry Vilas Zoo

$20