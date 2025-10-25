Zoo Halloween Trivia

media release: Join us for a fun-filled evening of animal and Halloween themed trivia at Henry Vilas Zoo! Show off your knowledge of the creatures of the night, and learn new trivia to impress your friends and family! In between trivia sets, meet and learn about some of our spooky (and not so spooky) education animals.

Spooky mock-tails and snacks provided. Please eat dinner before you arrive.

This is a non-alcoholic event for adults age 18+. Costumes welcome!

Pre-registration required. $25.