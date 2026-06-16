media release: Beat the heat and enjoy the breeze across the golf course. Bring your family and invite your friends to join us for an outdoor movie experience you will never forget!

Brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers.

Come hungry and enjoy delicious empanadas with a flaky buttery crust filled with scrumptious fillings including savory, sweet, spicy, vegetarian, etc. from Empanada Haus.

Bring your sweet tooth to enjoy the homemade creations of Stellie's Ice Cream. The Stellie's Ice Cream journey began with a simple idea - to make the best ice cream possible.

Our golf programs are proudly brought to you in partnership with the Madison Parks Foundation, supporting recreation and accessibility in our parks. 💚 Please consider making a donation to help further our mission and keep programs like these accessible to everyone in our community.

Movies at The Glen are free for everyone. A special thank you to Jason Mascitti of Thrivent Financial Advisors for his generous support of our movie programs. Your commitment helps make these community events possible!

Looking for ways to get involved? We’d love to have you join us!

⛳ Be a Putting Green Monitor and help keep our greens in excellent condition while supporting a great community program.

🎨 Love crafts and working with kids? Help children create something special at our arts & crafts table on the patio!

Volunteering is a fun way to give back, meet others, and support programs.

Yard Games: 5:00pm

Movie: Zootopia 2 (2025) PG 1h 48m

Showtime: 6:00pm