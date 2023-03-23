press release: RSVP of Dane County is still taking registrations for our ZooZoom Event on March 23.

Our presenter will be Lauren Salzmann, volunteer coordinator with the Henry Vilas Zoo. Lauren will discuss volunteer opportunities and training to become an Animal Advocate at the Zoo. The program is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m.

To be placed on the list to receive the Zoom link, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org. We hope to see you on the 23rd!