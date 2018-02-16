Zor Shrine Circus

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Show times: Friday - 7:00pm; Saturday - 10:00am, 2:30pm, 7:00pm; Sunday - 1:00pm & 5:00pm

Admission:  General admission, $18.00 ; reserved seating, $21.00.  Children under 1 year old are free.

Classic circus with acrobats, clowns, aerialists, and trained animals galore!

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
608-274-9884
