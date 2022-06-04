media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes ZRL to Madison on June 4, 2022 at 7:00pm. This special concert celebrates the release of their newest project, Our Savings! Tickets $15 ($10 students/members) advance online until two hours before the show or $20 at the door. Advance purchase recommended. Please check the ALL website in advance for the most up to date COVID-19 safety policy.

ZRL is Zachary Good, Ryan Packard, and Lia Kohl. Zachary plays clarinets and recorders. Ryan plays percussion and electronics. Lia plays cello and sometimes sings through a megaphone. They make their music in the moment, in a practice not unlike being in a three person canoe. They formed in 2014 out of mutual love, trust, and admiration for one another.