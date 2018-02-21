February 21, March 7, March 21 and April 4 from 6:15 - 7:15 pm

press release: ZUMBA® is a fusion of Latin and International music / dance themes that create a dynamic and exciting workout based on the principle that a workout should be "FUN AND EASY TO DO." The routines feature aerobic/fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body. All levels of experience are welcome, but participants must be at least 14 years of age. The class is free to the public and no registration is required. Donations are accepted but not expected.