Zuzu Palooza
to
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy bernie
A birthday display for boss cat Zuzu.
media release: Zuzu Palooza is a community celebration of cats organized by bernie & zuzu. It is also a fundraiser for Zuzu's health care (an elderly kitty living with chronic kidney failure). Activities include live screen printing, pet portrait paintings, letterpress and block printing demos, cat card making, a cat themed photo booth and pin making. Local makers bernie & zuzu, Taco Cat and Hijinx Mixed will be vending. Free (with suggested donation options) and open to the public!