Zuzu Palooza

to

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Zuzu Palooza is a community celebration of cats organized by bernie & zuzu. It is also a fundraiser for Zuzu's health care (an elderly kitty living with chronic kidney failure). Activities include live screen printing, pet portrait paintings, letterpress and block printing demos, cat card making, a cat themed photo booth and pin making. Local makers bernie & zuzu, Taco Cat and Hijinx Mixed will be vending. Free (with suggested donation options) and open to the public! 

Info

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Zuzu Palooza - 2025-03-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Zuzu Palooza - 2025-03-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Zuzu Palooza - 2025-03-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Zuzu Palooza - 2025-03-09 13:00:00 ical