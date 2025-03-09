× Expand courtesy bernie A birthday display for boss cat Zuzu. A birthday display for boss cat Zuzu.

media release: Zuzu Palooza is a community celebration of cats organized by bernie & zuzu. It is also a fundraiser for Zuzu's health care (an elderly kitty living with chronic kidney failure). Activities include live screen printing, pet portrait paintings, letterpress and block printing demos, cat card making, a cat themed photo booth and pin making. Local makers bernie & zuzu, Taco Cat and Hijinx Mixed will be vending. Free (with suggested donation options) and open to the public!