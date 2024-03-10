Zuzu's 19th Birthday Pawty!

× Expand courtesy bernie A 19th birthday graphic for zuzu the cat. zuzu

media release: Join us for this community celebration and healthcare fundraiser for bernie & zuzu's beloved and hardworking CEO zuzu boss cat!

The fun will include live interactive screenprinting with @hijinx.mixed - you can pull your own print - live oil painted pet portraits with @greengoodiesgives, make a friendship bracelet with @toristrinketshop, vegan cupcakes provided by @heirloombakeryandkitchen, cat coloring page, zuzu button making, zuzu-themed photo booth, an epic raffle including baby zuzu plushies made by @tacocat_creations and donations from many more, and even live mandolin music.

Best of all zuzu herself will zoom in so we can sing happy birthday to our brilliant cat boss!!!

Free and open to the public. Hope you can make it!