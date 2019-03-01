Zwaremachine, I Ya Toyah, Paralyze
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: I Ya Toyah and Zwaremachine have announced co-headlined tour Code Blue! Two industrial electronic acts are coming to multiple Midwest cities including
Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, La Crosse, Kansas City and more! Tour dates start March 1 through May and are listed here:
COVER:$8; 21+
Lineup:
Zwaremachine is Minneapolis' own fully realized industrial worship. This long running outlet of local visual artist Mach Fox embodies the provocative sounds of second wave industrial music.
Neon Dystopia: "Zwaremachine sounds like classic industrial with heavy synth use and the always lovable drum machine."
More on Zwaremachine: http://www.zwaremachine.band/
I Ya Toyah is industrial electronic Chicago based one woman army whose mission is to spread the disease of music and infect the human race.
Brutal Resonance: "I Ya Toyah brings her distinct, deep, and melodic voice to a visceral world of electronic wonder and hardened rhythms."
More on I Ya Toyah: http://www.iyatoyah.com/