press release: I Ya Toyah and Zwaremachine have announced co-headlined tour Code Blue! Two industrial electronic acts are coming to multiple Midwest cities including

Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, La Crosse, Kansas City and more! Tour dates start March 1 through May and are listed here:

https://www.facebook.com/ tours/1157626141068495/

COVER:$8; 21+

Lineup:

Zwaremachine

I Ya Toyah

Paralyze

Zwaremachine is Minneapolis' own fully realized industrial worship. This long running outlet of local visual artist Mach Fox embodies the provocative sounds of second wave industrial music.

Neon Dystopia: "Zwaremachine sounds like classic industrial with heavy synth use and the always lovable drum machine."

More on Zwaremachine: http://www.zwaremachine.band/

I Ya Toyah is industrial electronic Chicago based one woman army whose mission is to spread the disease of music and infect the human race.

Brutal Resonance: "I Ya Toyah brings her distinct, deep, and melodic voice to a visceral world of electronic wonder and hardened rhythms."

More on I Ya Toyah: http://www.iyatoyah.com/