Eats Events

Moo-Day brunch

Saturday, June 16

Columbia County’s annual brunch on the farm features treats like pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches, yogurt, ice cream sundaes and, of course, milk. There will also be a farm tour, music, kids games and a petting zoo. Tickets are $7, kids 10 and under $4; under 4 free. At Leeds Dairy, W6453 County Highway K in Arlington, 9 am-1 pm.

Bloody Mary contest

Sunday, June 17

Eleven local restaurants will compete for the title of serving the “Best Bloody Mary in Town.” Contestants are Genna's Lounge, Argus Bar & Grill, Mid Town Pub, Bear & Bottle, Funk's Pub, The Club Tavern, Baldwin Street Grille, Nitty Gritty, Café Hollander, Tex Tubb's Taco Palace and Jordan's Big 10 Pub. Tickets ($30) at tinyurl.com/bloodymarycontest include unlimited Bloody Mary samples and free chasers of Ale Asylum beer. At 2002 Pankratz St., 10 am-1pm.

Cider social

Tuesday, June 19

Wisconsin Distributors’ monthly social hour takes over BarleyPop Tap & Shop and will feature complimentary cider. On tap will be bloody orange flavor cider from Ace Premium Craft Cider and rosé cider from One Barrel Brewing Company. At 2045 Atwood Ave., 3-5 pm.