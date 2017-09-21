The avenue that loved beer

Madison’s east side has become such a significant destination for craft beer that it now has its own Beer Week. The second annual Atwood Beer Week will take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.

The event is similar in format to the city-wide Madison Craft Beer Week held annually in May, but focused on a single street. (Also like that week, it’s not actually a week — both extend beyond seven days.) This year, Atwood Beer Week has doubled in size, with 15 businesses participating, up from last year’s six.

More than two dozen events will take place over the eight days. “We’re a neighborhood that’s really friendly toward each other and the community,” says One Barrel Brewing owner and event organizer Peter Gentry. In addition to putting Atwood in the spotlight, “This is intended to increase awareness of craft beer,” says Gentry.

Last year, each participant was assigned a single day on which to host an event. This year, the greater participation means that many businesses will offer multiple events. A few highlights include:

Chocolaterian will host beer and chocolate pairings (Sept. 30 and Oct. 5)

BarleyPop Tap and Shop will feature sours (Sept. 30) and barrel-aged beers (Oct. 4)

Glass Nickel Pizza will feature only beers made in the 608 area code (Oct. 4)

Alchemy Cafe will host O’so Brewing of Plover and its sour line of beers (Oct. 5)

The Green Owl will host a beer pairing dinner (Oct. 5)

The Harmony Bar will dedicate several tap lines to the beers from Alaskan Brewing (Oct. 6)

Stalzy’s Deli will host its annual Oktoberfest party (Oct. 7)

Throughout the week, $1 for every pint of One Barrel Brewing and Next Door Brewing beer (no matter where it is sold) will be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. A benefit for DAIS will take place at Next Door on Oct. 5.

Perhaps the most fun of all, the week concludes on Oct. 7 with not one but two pub crawls along Atwood Avenue, one for the east side of the street and one for the west side (it’s not a contest). Each route has six locations; those who complete the crawls will get a commemorative pint glass.

Other participants include Player’s, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, Mr. Robert’s, Ohio Tavern, Table Wine and Wilson’s.