× Expand Willow Rueckert-Gardner A plate of chicken wings from Baked Wings. The wings have a crisp exterior despite being baked instead of fried.

The long-awaited opening of Baked Wings & Things at 250 State St. has finally come to pass. Though a sign was added on the long-empty storefront in December, it took until July before customers could stop inside for a plate of chicken. These wings and things, however, are worth the wait.

The revamped interior is dark, cozy, and filled with large TV screens, channeling a sports bar energy that may be a hit with returning UW-Madison students. A hand-painted mural on one of the walls features various colleges and universities across Wisconsin. The restaurant also has a full bar, serving signature cocktails.

Baked Wings is more than a takeout wings operation. It serves boneless and bone-in wings, with a selection of dry rubs and sauces, along with burgers, salads, many variations on chicken sandwiches, and even chicken and waffles. The menu is rounded out with sides, from steamed vegetables to loaded fries. And no, the name does not seem to be a stoner double entendre; the wings here are literally baked, rather than fried.

The wings have a nice crisp exterior despite being, yes, baked, and aren’t weighed down by the flavorings, which are applied sparingly. Or go for a dipping sauce — ranch, blue cheese, barbecue, buffalo, and mango habanero. Thanks to a sous-vide cooking process, the chicken tenders are tender and juicy. Fries are crunchy and well seasoned. Those who order the parmesan truffle fries, prepare yourself for strong flavor and a delightfully generous amount of parm.

Baked Wings & Things is a late night spot (weekend hours extend as late as 3 a.m.) poised to liven up the heart of downtown.