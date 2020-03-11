An imperial IPA without the high ABV

The interest in beers that are lower in alcohol yet still full-flavored has Ale Asylum tweaking some of its most popular seasonals, lightening them a bit in 2020. Among them is a new release based on the brewery’s popular double IPA, Satisfaction Jacksin. Just hitting local shelves is Jacksin Jr.

What is it? Jacksin Jr. from Ale Asylum Brewing of Madison.

Style: IPAs are medium-bodied and often golden- to copper-colored. They commonly range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV. Depending upon the hops used, they possess assertive piney bitterness to juicy tropical flavors.

Background: Jacksin Jr. is intended to be the little sibling to Ale Asylum’s Satisfaction Jacksin, a double IPA first released in 2009. Both showcase Centennial hops. During a recent trip to Washington state, brewery staff contacted hop suppliers who helped them find the right combination of piney, citrus and dry bitterness that makes Jacksin Jr. special. It also has firm bready sweetness from crystal malt.

In creating the lighter, lower ABV version of Satisfaction Jacksin, head brewer Chris Riphenburg and brewmaster Dean Coffey backed off the malt bill and turned to a yeast strain more common to New England hazy pale ales and IPAs. The result is huge hop character with a surprising upfront sweetness.

Jacksin Jr. tastes like a bold IPA, but at 6 percent ABV it fits the trend of lighter, hop forward beers. “Our fastest growing beer brands are those lighter in alcohol,” says Dean Coffey.

Ale Asylum is adjusting the strength of several of its seasonal beers for 2020 including Hu$h Money IPA, Bedlam! Belgian IPA and Ghosted hazy IPA. While the goal is to maintain flavor in those beers, all will be adjusted to fall between 6 and 6.5 percent ABV.

Jacksin Jr. doesn’t replace Satisfaction Jacksin. The bigger double IPA just ended its seasonal run and should be back in early 2021.

Jacksin Jr. sells for $6/glass and $18/growler (refill) in the Ale Asylum taproom and around $8-$9 for six-packs of 12-ounce cans that just hit local stores.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Hoppy, with notes of grapefruit and a hint of pine.

Appearance: Hazy orange-copper color. A medium bubbly, rocky, light tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly, with round softness.

Taste: Lots of tropical sweetness upfront. The pine from the Centennial hops comes in midway and then lingers. There also a very robust malty background that combines with the hops to become spicy and dry.

Finish/Aftertaste: Light lingering hoppiness with citrus and pine accents.

Glassware: Ale Asylum serves Jacksin Jr. in a standard bar pint. though the Willi Becher is more ideal to gently focus the aroma under the nose while showing off the vivid copper color of the beer.

Pairs well with: a sharp Wisconsin cheddar or entrees with some spiciness. There is enough hoppiness in this beer to go well with foods that offer some heat; my choice is Thai cuisine.

The Verdict: This IPA is incredibly flavorful. The sweetness pops right away with a touch of orange, pineapple and strawberry. That resembles a juicy New England IPA, but the piney Centennial hops and rich malty background in a second wave of flavor more closely resembles a West Coast IPA. Though the flavors resemble an imperial IPA, at 6 percent ABV, this is lighter on the palate.