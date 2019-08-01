Unrepeatable

× Expand Robin Shepard

Ever walk into your favorite taproom only to find that the beer that brought you there in the first place is not on tap any longer — gone, with no notice, maybe without a trace that it was ever there? You’ve been ghosted. Ale Asylum is warning drinkers upfront with this one — its latest beer is called Ghosted, a one-off hazy IPA, and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

What is it? Ghosted from Ale Asylum Brewing of Madison.

Style: The New England IPA is juicy, with assertive tropical aromas and flavors of grapefruit, orange and/or tangerine. Additions of wheat or oats give these a hazy appearance. They range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV.

Background: Ghosted is a showcase for experimental hops that do not have a name. They go by the number #06300 from the international hop supply company Hopsteiner. These are known for a wide range of flavor characteristics including citrus, stone fruit sweetness, coconut, caramel, anise and even Jolly Rancher sourness. However, they are no longer available because producers questioned their commercial viability. “The hops in this beer are already considered extinct,” says Ale Asylum brewmaster Dean Coffey. “No one could recreate this beer, because the hops are no longer being grown.”

In addition to the rare and limited #06300, Ghosted is also made with Denali hops. Just a few years ago these were also considered experimental. Denali offers hints of pineapple, citrus and pine, which complement the fruitiness of #06300. Ghosted is made with a high percentage of wheat, for body. It’s unfiltered and left very hazy.

Ghosted emerged from the brewery’s line of small-batch experimental beers within the Spawn series. It began life as Spawn #39, on tap about five months ago. It sold so well Coffey decided to make it a special seasonal release this summer. While the hop bill remained the same, it was tweaked slightly to lower the ABV a bit.

Ghosted finishes at 6.7 percent ABV. It sells for $6/glass in the Ale Asylum taproom and around $10 for six-packs of 12-ounce cans that just hit local stores this week. It’s expected to be available well into August.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Tropical hoppiness with notes of orange, grapefruit, melon and lemon.

Appearance: Hazy golden-orange color. A medium light tan colored head of rocky foam.

Texture: Medium bodied, bubbly, with round softness from the wheat.

Taste: Firm tropical hoppiness throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: A spicy anise-like flavor sharpens the notes of orange and grapefruit. The mild licorice bitterness also calls attention to a light lingering hint of coconut sweetness lies far back in the flavor profile.

Glassware: Ale Asylum serves Ghosted in a standard American pint glass. At home I prefer the short-footed tulip with its round body to show off the beer’s hazy orange color while the flared lip allows the aromas of the hops to expand under the nose.

Pairs well with: spicy appetizers and entrees, and sharp cheddars.

The Verdict: This is a tasty twist on the current popularity of hazy IPAs. It delivers on the assertive tropical hoppiness of the style. I enjoy how its citrus flavors become crisp and more complex as they combine with the spicy notes of licorice. The complex bitter flavor is especially evident in the finish, but it’s not a burnt or harsh piney bitterness as sometimes found in over-hopped beers. There’s also a faint note of coconut in the background that combines with the orange, something akin to a pina colada. (The brewery’s Joe Walts describes it as an orange creamsicle – but I’m not going quite that far.) Ghosted is packed with flavor and it stands out among the many New England IPAs available right now.