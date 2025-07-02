Better than an ice bucket

× Expand Robin Shepard Alt Brew's contribution to the Ales for ALS fundraiser is Ice Bucket, a cold IPA.

Hoist a pint this month for a good cause. Ales for ALS beers are being brewed across the country this summer, including those from several Madison breweries. Proceeds go to research into ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease). Alt Brew, the Great Dane Pub and Brewery and Karben4 Brewing are joining more than 240 breweries throughout the U.S. to make a beer using hops that were specifically blended for Ales for ALS beers. The hops are offered by Yakima Chief Hops, a major grower in the Pacific Northwest, who donates them to breweries who agree to give $1/pint from any beer made with them. Breweries can use them to make whatever style they want.

In May the Great Dane released its beer, a 6.9% ABV hazy IPA. This month Karben4 will release its beer, a 6.5% ABV West Coast IPA.

Alt Brew made a gluten-free 6.7% ABV cold IPA. That’s an IPA fermented cold to sharpen the flavors, especially the hops. It can also clarify and brighten the beer’s color and body.

“This is a great way to tie together beer and charity, and we’ll make an event out of it,” says Alt Brew owner Trevor Easton. A release party for Alt Brew’s Ice Bucket! Cold IPA is scheduled July 19 from 2-6 p.m.with music by The Currach and food from Mishqui Peruvian.

The beer’s name refers to the 2014 ALS research awareness campaign, the Ice Bucket Challenge, that involved pouring a bucket of ice cubes and water over your own head while challenging others to do the same and/or to donate to ALS research. Worldwide that effort has raised over $200 million.

The beer will be served in an ice bucket, should drinkers want to engage in any retro ice dumping.

Alt Brew also packaged the beer in 12-ounce bottles for sale at the brewery ($14/four-pack, with $2/each being donated to ALS).

On the lighter side

Summer brings attention to lower strength, sessionable beers. Untitled Art’s newest release in its non-alcohol FLVR! series is Mango Dragon Fruit Sour. It has a pinkish-orange body with fruity sweetness up front and a sharp tart finish. It is made with a combination of mango, guava and dragon fruit purees ($14-$18/six-pack).

Citrasconsin, a low-ABV hazy IPA, should be on tap in the Capital Brewery bier garten by mid-month. As the name indicates, it’s a showcase for citra hops, loaded with juicy orange, grapefruit, tangerine and mango flavors. Currently, brewmaster Tanner Brethorst expects this beer to be available only on tap, but it should be around for the rest of summer onsite ($7/glass).

New digs

While visiting local beer gardens this summer, it is well-worth stopping by the Hop Garden for the return of Paoli Gold, its session pale ale. The beer has emerged from a five-year hiatus. “I can’t remember why we stopped making it,” says Hop Garden owner Rich Joseph. “It had a following. I guess we just got busy with other things,” Paoli Gold is a vivid golden colored ale that is light bodied and crisp. It is made with only Centennial hops, which provide assertive piney notes and grapefruit bitterness. It finishes at 5% ABV ($6/glass). This beer is the perfect pint for taking in the Hop Garden’s park-like setting along the Sugar River. Watch for Paoli Gold in cans this fall.

Also, this month, the Hop Garden opens its new taproom and microbrewery in Belleville. The location at 107 West Main St. is in a building constructed in 1917, originally home to one of Dane County’s earliest auto dealerships. The renovated space has a one-barrel brewing system, bar, private party room, and spacious outside seating near the Sugar River Dam in downtown Belleville.

Closed

Some sad news from Sauk City: MT Bottle Brewing has closed. Mike and Heather Thompson opened the small two-barrel brewery and taproom in summer 2023. The brewery’s Facebook site indicates the brewery may come back at a different location.