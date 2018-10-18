Beer for a cause

The torrential rains and flooding of Aug. 20 devastated Middleton’s Pheasant Branch Conservancy. The topography of the entire creek corridor from Highway 12 to Century Avenue was altered as the Pheasant Branch Creek swelled and raged through the area.

The creek bank off Park Street experienced significant erosion and is at great risk for continued damage from heavy rains. The asphalt trail system, built up over the past decade, was either ripped apart by flooding or covered in up to four feet of sand. All six bridges crossing the creek need to be replaced And 250 trees were lost. The creek has created new channels in some areas and will need to be restored to the original configuration.

Lloyd Eagan, board president of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, says the restoration work will take years and the area will never look quite the same. But Eagan is hopeful that the group can create an even better natural resource, with clearer signage and more thoughtful planning for withstanding severe weather situations.

“We hope to be working hand-in-glove with the city of Middleton in restoring the creek corridor,” says Eagan. There will be opportunities for residents and volunteers to help with the rebuilding and replanting process.

Nearby, Capital Brewery is doing its part by hosting an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Oct. 20 from noon to 6 pm. Capital events organizer Cyndi Pisani says the brewery staff felt compelled to help such an important resource in town. The brewery’s recreational bike group utilizes the conservancy regularly, too.

There will be live music from The Jimmys from noon-3 p.m. and Madtown Mannish Boys from 3:30-6 p.m. The conservancy’s friends group will also be serving food at the event and, of course, Capital will have beer on tap. Suggested donation at the door is $7 per person; all of the profit from ticket and food sales and a portion of beer sales will be donated to the restoration fund.

Even though it’s a very local cause, Eagan was reminded recently that the Pheasant Branch Conservancy is more than a local resource. Walking through the recently reopened section north of Century Avenue, she met a woman who had come up from Chicago just to hike the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Eagan says the encounter reminded her that the conservancy is also a regional resource, one that she and everyone involved in restoration planning is working very hard to return to Middleton.