Is a Tapster in our future?

Chicago's Tapster offers a wide range of drink options and a lounge-like atmosphere.

The Chicago-based bar chain Tapster has been looking closely at Madison’s east side as a prime location for one of its self-pour taphouses.

An initial meeting with the Atwood neighborhood, one potential location for Tapster, took place in early May. However Tapster co-founder Roman Maliszewski has since “put the brakes on Madison” and backed off from another meeting scheduled for early June. Madison plans are on hold, he says. “I have a lot in the air with opening in New York and Austin right now. I don’t want to stretch myself too thin.”

At the May meeting with the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood association, Maliszewski outlined his ideas for a Tapster potentially located at 2000 Atwood Ave., recently home to Vault Interiors.

Multi-tap tasting bars like Tapster allow patrons to pour their own beer, wine, kombucha, cold brew coffees and even sodas. Bartenders are available to answer questions about different brews, but customers control their own pours. No bottles or cans are sold, so the concept is seen as eco-friendly, too.

“We are different from other beer bars,” says Maliszewski. “We want to create an atmosphere where people sample and try different things.” Customers use a card with a prepaid amount of credit that allows them to pour about two pints of beer, although the actual amount of beverage is adjusted based on the type and strength of the drink (that is, some drinks have higher ABVs and so the patron would get less of it). The method also keeps tabs on consumption by requiring additional bartender approval if a patron wants more than 32 ounces.

Tapster opened locations in Chicago’s Wicker Park Neighborhood in 2017 and the Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2018. In addition to New York and Austin, Texas, Maliszewski is exploring potential sites in Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Seattle and San Francisco.

Other Tapster locations have featured a relaxed lounge atmosphere with sofas, cushy chairs and communal tables. The idea was that the Madison location would not sell food, and instead encourage customers to order from other nearby restaurants.

Maliszewski initially was attracted by Madison’s proximity to Chicago, his home base. “We’re looking at established neighborhoods and I like the vibe of the east side,” he says.

Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association president Brad Hinkfuss says neighbors at the May meeting raised concerns about traffic, congestion, parking and the number of businesses that serve alcohol in the area. While the Tapster’s “no food” concept was intended to avoid competition with nearby restaurants, lack of food in a tavern may be a concern for the city’s Alcohol License Review Committee. The ALRC generally prefers a balance of food and alcohol rather than alcohol-only establishments.

“Feedback from neighborhood residents has been mixed,” says Ald. Marsha Rummel, who echoed Hinkfuss’s concerns. Yet both Rummel and Hinkfuss think the business concept is interesting and worth consideration because there’s nothing else quite like it in Madison.

Maliszewski says he continues to be interested in opening a location in Madison, and may revisit the east side location later this summer after re-evaluating design ideas, costs and potential interest from local investors.