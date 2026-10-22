Delta Beer Lab to close after eight years

× Expand Robin Shepard A man is standing behind a V-shaped bar. Delta owner Tim Piotrowski, better known as Pio, always wanted the brewery to be involved with the community.

Delta Beer Lab is calling it quits. The south side brewery opened eight years ago by Tim (Pio) Piotrowski will end operation on Oct. 25. Ultimately the long-term economic impact following the COVID-19 pandemic proved insurmountable. Piotrowski cites years of rising inflation, reduced consumer spending, changes in drinking habits, and overall increased operating costs as contributing to the decision to shut down. “We fought as hard as we could, but we ultimately ran out of resources,” said Piotrowski.

Since opening in 2019, the brewery has been a champion for local nonprofits, donating portions of proceeds and sometimes brewing special beers to raise awareness. According to the Delta website, through 2024 the brewery worked with more than 100 nonprofits and gave more than $237,025. It hosted a free community Thanksgiving meal every year. It was committed to 1% for the Planet, an international network of businesses pledging to give 1 percent of their annual revenue to environmental causes. Delta also advocated for paying staff a living wage, higher than some other local bars, restaurants and food service providers. The brewery’s stated mission was to expand the community through quality, local craft beers without barriers to gender, race or sexual orientation.

Delta’s final new beer was released just a few weeks ago with a foreshadowing name. Supernova, a West Coast style IPA was Piotrowski’s nod to the style that is often credited with starting the modern craft beer era. “The name is a fitting tribute to the brewery’s journey, just as a star running out of fuel triggers a powerful explosion,” the brewery stated in its announcement of the closing.

Piotrowski plans to take a little time off after the brewery closes. He intends to pursue a new career outside of brewing. While there has been some interest from buyers in taking over the brewery, no offers have yet come forward. If no buyer comes forward, it likely means the equipment will be sold piece by piece.

The Delta Beer Lab has been holding special evening events this week as a final thank-you to its fans. On Oct. 22, it’s Taylor Swift themed trivia, drawing Swifties, trivia buffs and Delta fans who just want to say farewell. The brewery is expected to be open limited hours during the week of Oct. 26 to sell off packaged products. Look for details on times and days on Delta’s website.