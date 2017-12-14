Door County Brewing to introduce sister brand Hacienda Beer Company

× Expand Beer-La-Hacienda-12-14-2017 La Hacienda staffers prep for opening. From left to right: Matt Sampson, Ben McMahon, Kyle Gregorash, Allyce Mohs, and Danny McMahon.

Door County Brewing plans to launch a new line of beers in early 2018. The Hacienda Beer Company is being created to showcase some of brewmaster Danny McMahon’s more limited-quantity, big and extreme beers. “We’ve had some things we really wanted to do and just haven’t been able to fit them into the Door County Brewing labels,” says McMahon. That’s because Door County tends to do approachable beers, between 5 and 6.5 percent ABV. The new label will allow the brewery to put out different styles of beer, “not geared toward every beer drinker,” says McMahon. “Maybe a little more niche.”

All of the Hacienda beers will be produced in Door County Brewing’s new 15-barrel brew house that’s expected to become operational later this month. The new brand will feature beers that have so far been only available in Door County.

While most of the initial Hacienda beers will be draft only, McMahon says some will be offered in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. “There’ll be hazy IPAs, bigger beers, beers with lots of flavor and unique ingredients,” he says.

Among the first releases will be Everything Eventually, a hazy New England style Pale Ale featuring Citra hops. An early version of this beer was made for Madison’s Brasserie V this past summer. Everything Eventually is likely to become a regular canned offering for the new brand. However, most others will be rotating special releases, and McMahon says he already has a half-dozen beers planned. “This is a way for us to have free range do whatever we want,” says McMahon. His vision for Hacienda includes more hazy IPAs, full-bodied stouts, coffee porters, beers with adjuncts like cinnamon and spices, even sours. “They will be beers that are out there — the type you don’t often see in Wisconsin,” says McMahon.

Door County Brewing began in 2013. It opened a small brewery and taproom in Bailey’s Harbor 2014. Over the years it has contract brewed with Sand Creek and Octopi Brewing. In the past year it has been building a new production brewery in Baileys Harbor, and earlier this fall opened the new taproom associated with that facility. The brewery itself is just weeks away from becoming operational.

Hacienda beers are expected to be available in Madison by early February. McMahon says the name Hacienda is tribute to growing up in Texas and the feeling of home that’s been created by his brewery.

Door County Brewing will continue with many of its current core beers; however, some subtle updating of the labels and packaging will occur in 2018. One of the most noticeable changes for Door County beers will be moving into 16-ounce cans from 12-ounce bottles. Door County’s seasonal saison series will also look different, appearing in large-format 750 mL bottles beginning with the spring release of Le Printemps.

Door County Brewing’s 2017 production is expected at around 3,700 barrels, a modest increase of around 18 percent from 2016. Production of the new Hacienda beers for 2018 is expected to fall around 1,000 barrels and go up from there. McMahon attributes much of the growth for his beer to Madison’s thirst for craft beer and how well his products sell here.