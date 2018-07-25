Unusual style = unusually good

× Expand Robin Shepard

The new Giant Jones Brewing Company is establishing itself with big, full-flavored and strong beers. The brewery’s first offerings have been a barleywine, an imperial stout, a double IPA, and a pale weizenbock. It’s shaping up to become the brewery’s flagship beer.

What is it? Pale weizenbock from Giant Jones Brewing Company .

Style: The weizenbock is a cloudy, golden to dark brown beer. Lighter golden-colored versions are sometimes referred to as “pale,” as is the case with Giant Jones’ version. Weizenbocks are characterized by clove-like and fruity banana esters in their aroma and flavor. The style is medium-bodied and very effervescent, and can be quite strong at 7 to 9.5 percent ABV. Among the best and most well-known U.S. imports are Weihenstephaner Vitus and the Schneider and Sohn’s Hopfenweisse (dry-hopped).

Background: “People are crazy for this beer, it’s our best seller so far,” says brewmaster Jessica Jones. The beer is just the fifth batch of beer to make its way through the new Giant Jones brewhouse. “It’s a fun style that people don’t encounter very often and it’s great for summer.”

Like all of Jones’ beers, this weizenbock is made with all organic ingredients. While over 50 percent of the grist is composed of wheat malt, there is also some Pilsner malt that lends a light breadiness and a very small amount of Munich malt for color and a touch of caramel sweetness. Pacific Gem hops provide balance against the malt with their light herbal notes and a subtle hint of oak. The beer’s hopping is fairly light with no real bitterness at just 15 IBUs — so nothing gets in the way of the yeast, a Bavarian weizen strain and the same one used by Weihenstephaner to make its Vitus. “The yeast is everything to this beer,” says Jones.

Giant Jones co-owners Erika (left) and Jessica Jones fill bottles of pale weizenbock.

Having a weizenbock on tap year-round is a goal for Jones. This pale version is intended to be a spring and summer seasonal. A dark weizenbock will take its place come fall and winter.

Giant Jones’ pale weizenbock ends up at 7.3 percent ABV. It sells for $5/glass in the taproom. The brewery also just started bottling its beers. The first, all filled by hand, were made over the past weekend. Currently, bottles are available only at the brewery ($6/each), however, Jones hopes to get them into area liquor and grocery stores soon.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: A floral yeastiness with a hint of clove and fresh (green/young) banana.

Appearance: Vivid, bright cloudy golden color with a medium-to-thick soft white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, effervescent, with round softness.

Taste: Hints of clove, nutmeg, banana and a touch of earthiness from the yeast are at the forefront. A pleasant, light and clean background of breadiness comes from the malt. However, the beer is wonderfully crisp and dry throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: The dryness is accented with the light earthy and spiciness clove with mild softer notes of vanilla and banana. There’s also a mild alcohol warmth that builds over a glass or bottle.

Glassware: Giant Jones serves this beer in a Belgian-style tulip glass. At home, I like to drink it in a tall slender weizen glass to show the beer’s brilliant golden color. One with slight inward flare of the lip will also focus the phenolic qualities of the yeast.

Pairs well with: meats like lamb, or a sweet barbeque. The combination and balance between the beer’s spiciness (yeast) with slight breadiness (malt) are nice matches for soft-to-mildly sweet dishes. A to-go order of pad Thai from nearby Bahn Thai, 944 Williamson St., can be taken to the brewery to enjoy in the taproom with a glass of this beer.

The Verdict: Going to the Giant Jones taproom for the first time, I was expecting to be drawn to the barleywine and the IIPA. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see a weizenbock on tap. It’s well made, unique and another great reason to check out this new brewery.

Giant Jones’ pale weizenbock is bright and crisp and bubbly, rich in yeasty aromas and flavors, and it finishes wonderfully dry. It’s a strong beer with some alcohol warmth from its 7.3 percent ABV. The spiciness and fruitiness makes it refreshing and very inviting. There are earthy floral notes of clove and fresh banana that are softened by the breadiness of the beer’s malty backbone. There’s also a light layer of herbalness from the Pacific Gem hops. It’s a great introduction to the style as well as a treat for weizenbock fans. This beer is putting Giant Jones on the map, and rightfully so.