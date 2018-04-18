Golden key

× Expand Robin Shepard

When Keith Symonds took over the brewing duties at Lucky’s 1313, he introduced five new beers at once. “It was important to me to release them all at the same time, to make it clear there’s a new brewer here,” says Symonds. Among the early stars on Symonds’ taps is an IPA with tropical hoppiness called NZF.

What is it? NZF from Lucky’s 1313 of Madison.

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) is all about hop character. The style showcases aroma and flavors from herbal to piney, fruity and tropical depending on the variety of hops used. IPAs are medium-bodied and often golden- to copper-colored. They range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV and 50-70 IBU (International Bitterness Units).

Background: Symonds has been brewmaster at Lucky’s 1313 since January, after taking over from Grant Johnston. Symonds was the original brewmaster at Next Door Brewing and is brewery consultant with Quality Tank Solutions of Oconomowoc.

Lucky’s 1313 has firmly established itself as a sports bar at 1313 Regent Street, just a few blocks away from Camp Randall. The in-house beers join nearly two dozen other tap lines, mostly Wisconsin and regional brews. Symonds admits one of his challenges is to have patrons realize Lucky’s is actually a brewery: “There’s the expectation that this is a college bar, but I want it to become more of a community brewpub than what people currently realize.”

Symonds is signaling his commitment by offering an IPA right out of the gate. As Symonds brews more beer at Lucky’s, he’ll be fine-tuning recipes based on what customers say they want and the types of ingredients he can get, especially hops. “I intend to use the availability of the hops as the inspiration of where I go next with [the beer],” says Symonds.

NZF features ample hops from New Zealand; hence the name, which stands for “New Zealand Fireworks.” Pacifica hops bring orange-zest like aroma and Wakatu hops lend the beer its fresh citrus orange flavors. Further building the fruity hop bill, Symonds uses a Wisconsin-grown variety called Skyrocket from Gorst Valley Hops.

NZF IPA finishes at 6.5 percent ABV and 40 IBUs. It sells for $5/pint at the brewpub.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light floral and tropical notes of orange, grapefruit and lemon.

Appearance: Clear, bright golden. A medium bubbly white to light-tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied with subtle softness.

Taste: Citrus notes of orange. A light lemon-lime fruitiness in the background. There’s also just a touch of bready maltiness that lends body and balance.

Finish/Aftertaste: The fresh tropical hoppiness remains crisp and clean without lingering bitterness.

Glassware: Lucky’s 1313 serves NZF in a standard American pint glass which is fine for showing off the beer’s clear golden color. When taking the beer home (Lucky’s plans to offer its own growlers soon), the Willi Becher will be great for gently focusing the citrus notes of the New Zealand hops.

Pairs well with: sharp cheddars. From the Lucky’s 1313 menu it’s a nice match with the Popper Pepper Burger and its jalapeño heat.

The Verdict: This is a beautiful beer on many levels. First, its vividly clear golden body calls attention to it in the glass. Symonds keeps the IBUs toned down, which allows the focus to be on the fruity tropical orange, papaya, grapefruit and even a little hint of lemon-lime. It would not be considered an aggressive IPA, and that’s okay. NZF delivers brilliant golden color and fruity hoppiness.