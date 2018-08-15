What I drank on my summer vacation

× Expand Kyle Nabilcy

I’ve mentioned before that I only start anticipating autumn once Great Taste weekend has come and gone, and I’m not overstating that. I run hot, and summer starts to grate on me pretty quickly, but I simply do not allow myself to yearn for fall until the GTMW taster glasses have been washed, the empty bottles at home have hit the recycling bin, and any visiting friends have been dropped off at the airport.

As the last blowout of summer — in my own head, anyway — the last week is sort of my version of summer break. There’s always some time off work, there’s a lot of socializing and travelling around the greater Madison area, and while it’s exceptionally fun, there’s also the looming feeling that this is the end of something.

I didn’t GTMW particularly hard this year; I don’t think I even cracked 40 beers tasted. Truth told, I almost gave away more limburger sandwiches than I tasted beers. That said, I was very happy with the beers I had from O’so, including the absurdly green Brawndo (a sweet lemon-lime Berliner weisse) and the impeccably carbonated peach wild ale, Arbre Qui Donne.

A little pour of Perennial’s Barrel-Aged Abraxas was an unexpected delight, and its new batch of La Boheme was both exciting and tart. There was no line, and I mean no line, for Kunnhenn’s Barrel Aged 4th Dementia, and that’s just plain weird. This is a great, great old ale that doesn’t drink anywhere near its 13%-ish ABV. It paired delightfully with a sizzling slab of deep-fried bacon on a stick from the nearby Smokin’ Cantina booth.

One of my oldest and bestest friends has taken to returning to Wisconsin for the Great Taste weekend, and whenever he and I visit each other’s back yard, we always make sure to bring as much good beer as we can fit into a checked bottle carrier. It has gotten to the point where opening beers with friends from far (and near) is one of the best things about the whole weekend.

We definitely opened some M-43 lingering from a couple weeks ago. (Newsflash: still good.) Big sticky Midwestern adjunct beers like Odd Side’s Sweet Potato Souffle Rye Ale and Untitled Art’s Waffle Stout were popped. From Iowa, Madhouse’s Carpe Diem (barrel-aged stout with oats, chocolate, coffee, and barrel-aged maple syrup) was IHOP in a glass. A couple little bottles of sought-after wild ales from Side Project and 3 Fonteinen also emerged from my cellar, because if you can’t cut loose on Great Taste weekend, when can you?

I’ve already told you that Cerebral’s Work from Home is a superb breakfasty adjunct porter, but the Laws Single Barrel version dials the bourbon well past eleven. Get you a Colorado buddy that flies with one of these in his luggage. He also brought a bottle of Fremont Brewing’s Batch 2000 bourbon barrel-aged barleywine, and I gotta say, this might have been the beer of the weekend if not for the freshly-released R&D Kriek from New Glarus. This beer is perfectly red, perfectly carbonated, perfectly balanced, just a little funky — an amazing release from an already exceptional series out of Dan and Deb’s place.

The Great Taste Eve parties are always a dicey proposition, with no way of knowing that you’re going to find a line out the door until you get there — though the overflowing BarleyPop Toppling Goliath/Brewing Projekt tap takeover was pretty close to a sure thing. We thought about it, but couldn’t bring ourselves to stand in the heat for as long as we would have needed to, and instead drank icy frozen Fair State Roselles out of the slushy machine at Robin Room, with an unconscionable amount of elbow room.

Japanese beers at Tavernakaya late on Friday and the surprising availability of Perennial’s Barrel-Aged Vermillion barleywine at Brasserie V on Sunday bracketed the day of the festival. (Thanks, Monroe construction, for blunting just enough of the usual swell of beer fans to keep this beer on tap for the whole weekend and not just Friday night.)

All of this and I didn’t even mention the surprise appearance on my doorstep of a box marked “Hop Butcher for the World.” The hoppy cans contained within, including the perfectly autumnally-named Blazed Orange double IPA, will have to wait for another week. One beer season may have ended, but there’s always the next one right on its heels.