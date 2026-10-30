Isthmus beer contributor Robin Shepard gets national honors

× Expand Robin Shepard Beer writer Robin Shepard at AmFam field for a Brewers game in Brewers blue. Robin Shepard, a longtime Brewers fan, has a lot to celebrate this week with wins for both his team and his own work.

Longtime Isthmus beer writer Robin Shepard has received national recognition from the North American Guild of Beer Writers.

His story on Giant Jones Brewing’s development of a barrel-aging program with State Line Distillery won third place in the short-form writing category. “I’m pretty happy to be acknowledged in a NAGBW category that recognizes much larger publications and work from writers in other countries,” he says.

Shepard’s book, A Keg of Their Best, was also awarded second prize in best beer books for 2026. The book was the best U.S. book by an American author and publisher this year. First place in the category went to British writer Matthew Curtis for his book titled Manchester’s (England) Best Beer Pubs and Bars.

The annual recognition is a celebration of the best of beer and beverage writing. More than 250 works from authors, writers, journalists, historians, podcasters and professors were represented across 18 categories of writing. This year it included entries from the U.S., Canada, and 11 other countries in four continents.

Shepard has been writing about beer for Isthmus since 2001.