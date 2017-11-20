It comes bearing good hops

The Parched Eagle opened in Westport in 2015, followed by a spin-off taproom location on East Washington Avenue earlier this year. The best seller at both locations is an IPA, which is not too surprising these days. Hop-Bearer IPA just made its debut in bomber bottles as the brewpub’s first packaged beer.

What is it? Hop-Bearer from the Parched Eagle Brewpub of Madison

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) is a showcase for hops. Depending upon the brewer’s hop selection, drinkers will find an array of herbal, citrus, and pine qualities. These beers are usually golden- to copper-colored, medium-bodied and range from 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent ABV. Hoppiness falls between 40-70 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). Hop-Bearer is a hybrid of sorts between the English and American IPA styles. Like Hop-Bearer, English versions usually have a balanced flavor and include generous amounts of Maris Otter malt that originates in the UK. The American side of its character is reflected in juicy tropical notes.

Background: The Parched Eagle is a small operation making batches of beer at the Westport brewing location with a one-barrel kettle. Hop-Bearer IPA accounts for 15-20 percent of the total beer sold by Parched Eagle.

“I’ve had to brew at least two batches of it a month since opening,” says brewmaster Jim Goronson. That’s a relatively small volume compared to the barrelage of most Wisconsin microbreweries, yet it’s a substantial commitment for a brewpub the size of Parched Eagle — which produced approximately 70 barrels of beer overall last year. Goronson wants to expand the Westport Parched Eagle brewing facility, even if it’s just to a larger two-barrel brew kettle.

The popularity of Hop-Bearer means it is now the first Parched Eagle bottle release. Goronson is also thinking about other bomber releases soon — possibly Calicious, a California Common (an American lager style).

Hop-Bearer is made with a combination of three hops: Citra, Amarillo and Simcoe. All contribute their own tropical hoppy aromas and flavors. Maris Otter, a bready English malt, lends a soft balance.

Hop-Bearer finishes at 6.7 percent ABV and 80 IBUs. Bombers sell for around $7/each at both Parched Eagle locations, City View Liquor, Jenifer Street Market and Star Liquor. Other stores are expected to pick up the bombers over time.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Citrus with a touch of pine; slightly dank.

Appearance: Clear copper with a thick, bubbly, light tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and bubbly.

Taste: Citrus with hints of orange. A solid malty biscuit sweetness provides a firm biscuit maltiness in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: The citrus hoppiness lingers with a light malty warmth.

Glassware: The Willi Becher helps the citrus aroma gather under the nose, while its tall slender shape shows off the color.

Pairs well with: spicy pizza and flatbreads; mild, well-aged cheddar.

The Verdict: This isn’t a hop bomb, just an easy drinking hop-forward beer with citrus aroma and flavor. I enjoy its combination of hops with the light hints of tropical orange from the Amarillo and the sweeter passionfruit of Citra hops balanced by the breadiness of Maris Otter malt. It’s certainly not an in-your-face IPA. I recommend this beer as an introduction to the brewpub. While my favorite brew from Goronson is still Grainne’s ESB (also my best beer of 2015), I always save room for a Hop-Bearer. Now that bombers are offered, I’m taking one home.