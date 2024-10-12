Just one more IPA…

× Expand Robin Shepard Attractive yellow beer cans on ice. What the world needs now is more IPAs.

Interest in IPAs never seems to wane — there are new versions available every week.

“The world obviously needs one more, so we’re continuing to play around and experiment with the style,” says Bill Tressler, owner of Hinterland Brewery. Tressler has been working on a new dry-hopped double IPA for much of the summer, releasing trial batches in the brewery’s Green Bay taproom. Sun Thunder is his latest. It falls on the stronger and brighter side of a juicy/hazy IPA. Its tropical flavors come from Cascade, Mosaic and Citra hops, with a boost from Thiolized yeast. Thiolized yeast supposedly reacts with malt and hops to bring out more of the fruity flavors. The beer also has a touch of oats for body. This is a big beer at 8.5% ABV, yet because of its juicy character, it seems much lighter. ($12-$14/four-pack.)

Another new hazy IPA was made by brewer Dave Hansen at Flix Brewhouse in Madison for the debut of the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Walla Walla Bing Bang pays tribute to the movie’s main character who has a run-in with a witch doctor (the phrase comes from the 1958 song “Witch Doctor” by David Seville). Walla Walla Bing Bang is available only at the east side Madison theater, but it should be around while Beetlejuice remains on screens there. This hazy IPA finishes at 6.9% ABV with a light malt bill that allows the hop qualities with flavors of tangerine, orange and coconut to show through. The slightly sweet finish has a hint of melon and apricot. ($12/pint.) Hanson is also releasing his first fresh hop beer. Wisconsin Hop Harvest is a hazy IPA made with tropical and stone fruit tasting Vista hops picked from Sunridge Acres, a small farm near Stoughton ($12/pint).

In September, Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee took advantage of a full moon and Friday the 13th to unveil a new barrel-aged imperial stout called Moon Rise. It’s aged for six months in bourbon barrels. I’m a fan of this beer, how it showcases barrel-aging at its best, creating a big robust dark stout without using any adjuncts. It stays in the barrel just long enough to pick up rich, boozy, spicy warmth. Moon Rise finishes at 13% ABV. ($18-$20/four-pack of 12-ounce cans.)

October’s annual crop of pumpkin beers are becoming available. From my favorites, I continue to be a fan of Double Trubbel from The Lone Girl Brewing Company, Brandy Barrel Aged Pumpkin Imperial Ale from Lakefront Brewery, and Pumpkin Spice Veneration Belgian quadruple from 3 Sheeps Brewing.

A new addition is Salted Caramel Pumpkin porter from O’so Brewing Company, a variant of the brewery’s popular Night Rain porter. The chocolate maltiness of the porter combines well with the pumpkin pie spices. It is robust and flavorful, yet remains an approachable pastry version of a porter. In its pumpkin pie and caramel cheesecake sweetness, there are layers of flavor that make it more interesting than just a bunch of spices. Another plus for this one: O’so held its strength in check at just 6% ABV. ($10/six-pack.)

A final note: NA beer drinkers might want to check out Untitled Art’s new 24-can sampler pack of its non-alcoholic beers. Untitled Art is brewed by Octopi in Waunakee and has become known for its non-alcoholic recipes. The NA case will include three 12-ounce cans of seven different beers, plus Untitled Art’s new non-alcoholic grapefruit radler. ($65.)