It’s a hit

× Expand Robin Shepard

What is it? Walk Off Tripel from Milwaukee Brewing Company.

Style: The Belgian tripel is complex with floral and spicy yeastiness. Tripels are bright yellow to deep golden in color, with a thick white head. Their aroma is full of fruity esters. They also can have hints of clove and pepper in the background and finish. Tripels can be quite strong at 7.5 to 9.5 percent ABV. Despite their modestly high alcohol, tripels can be very approachable beers for a range of drinkers. Versions with light and dry profiles can be refreshing, while sweeter ones are great as after-dinner drinks.

Background: Milwaukee Brewing made its first Belgian tripel at its Milwaukee Ale House not long after opening in 1997. The beer was originally called Abby Normal (yes, a reference to the movie Young Frankenstein). Versions of it appeared periodically at the brewpub; in 2014 it was renamed Walk Off Tripel and offered in 750 mL bottles as part of the brewery’s Destination Local series of limited seasonal beers. It was last packaged in 2016.

Walk Off Tripel is made with Pilsen and wheat malts with a touch of oat flakes. That combination gives the beer a medium body that’s crisp and clean. A light amount of Saaz and Mt. Hood hops adds to the beer’s spicy background. It’s fermented with a Belgian yeast strain that lends floral and earthy notes to the aroma and flavor. Finding a well made Belgian tripel in the U.S. can be a challenge. Style purists often look for that traditional signature in yeast character without the beer being sticky sweet or too spicy. Belgian stalwarts include Chimay Cinq Cents, Tripel Karmeliet, and Westmalle Tripel. Among Wisconsin favorites is Ale Asylum’s Tripel Nova.

This year’s version of Walk Off Tripel finishes at 8 percent ABV and is sold in four-packs for $10-$12. It should be available through July.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Floral and fruity yeastiness.

Appearance: Clear, bright golden body with a marbled off-white to light tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly with softness.

Taste: There’s lots of complexity in this beer from Belgian yeast. At first it seems a little thin for the style; however, its floral sweetness builds with notes of apple and tangerine. There’s also a light hint of clove and pepper spiciness in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: A soft lingering blend of the spices and floral sweetness. The alcohol warmth gradually builds.

Glassware: The tulip glass allows the floral esters to expand under the nose while the curvature of the glass is wonderful for showing the beer’s brilliant golden color.

Pairs well with: Baked fish and chicken are pleasant companions with this tripel’s light earthy and floral sweetness.

The Verdict: I’m a big fan of the tripel style. My favorites allow the yeast to be the star, producing a soft floral sweetness that emerges in the beginning before drying out in the finish. This tripel does just that. It’s bright gold, smooth, and medium-bodied with enough carbonation to make it seem light and bubbly, yet with lingering alcohol warmth. Walk Off Tripel is definitely a standout beer for the summer.