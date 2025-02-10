Milwaukee’s New Barons is the only beer co-op in the state

× Expand Robin Shepard The interior of New Barons Brewing Cooperative. New Barons launched in 2016.

New Barons Brewing Cooperative is currently the only Wisconsin brewery based on a cooperative business model where memberships are sold to support its operations. That means shareholders have a voice in how things work, including what beers get made.

Since launching in 2016, New Barons has grown to about 650 members who pay $200 for lifetime memberships. Each one gets a free beer on every visit, they can weigh in on beer recipes and ideas, and receive discounts on merchandise. They can also run for a position on the brewery’s board of directors. Owning stock in New Barons is limited to one share per person and is non-transferable.

The idea of a brewery co-op seemed like a good way to pull people in, says CEO and brewmaster John Degroote: “Why not get people an ownership stake in the company as we try to grow?”

The brewery operates a three-barrel brewing system and taproom in an 1,800-square-foot- warehouse at 2018 South 1st St. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. The small system is used for recipe development, experiments and small batches. Canned beers are packaged under contracts with other Milwaukee breweries.

The co-op model doesn’t generate a lot of capital in a hurry, but it has offered stability that has helped Degroote avoid some financial challenges in the increasingly competitive beer business.

“Our model has allowed us to adjust without being over leveraged,” says Degroote. “In today’s scene it is easy to have your eyes on expanding and building a shiny new brewery but for now we are happy to wait and see how the market shakes out.”

New Barons has become known for making lagers — they make up about 80% of the brewery’s production. Among new releases headed to Madison is a pale, crisp, hoppy lager called The Fugitive that showcases South African hops called Southern Sublime. They give it orange, plum, mango and pungent citrus character. Degroote also uses Rakau and Belma hops to add even more tropical fruitiness.

Also available in Madison stores is the brewery’s flagship, Hopped by Ziggy, a hazy IPA with five hops giving the beer assertive juicy character. Knappstor Premium is a light, clean and crisp Czech-style pilsner available in Madison in 12-ounce cans, but in the taproom it comes on a traditional side-pull tap. New Barons also makes a German schwarzbier called Black Beer. New Baron’s beers generally sell for around $10-$12 a six-pack.

Expand Robin Shepard Hacienda Beer Company's Shore Lunch IPA.

Madison’s Muskellounge and Sporting Club at 4102 Monona Drive teamed up with Door County’s Hacienda Beer Company to make Shore Lunch, what they call a Northwoods IPA. It’s not an established style, but falls between a West Coast and a New England IPA. This beer has a deep golden copper color with a distinctive tropical hop bill that includes Galaxy and Motueka. The combination offers sharp grapefruit dryness alongside juicy hints of peach and melon. The beer finishes at 6% ABV and sells for $19 a four-pack. Muskellounge owner Chad Vogel is originally from Door County and often hosts Hacienda Beer and Door County Brewing for tap takeovers. Shore Lunch first appeared last summer for a Great Taste of the Midwest pre-party at the Muskellounge. Since then, the recipe has been tweaked, which makes this IPA a nice catch.