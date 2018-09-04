Knocking it out of the park

× Expand Kyle Nabilcy

In the bacchanalian scrum that is Great Taste Eve, sometimes tough decisions have to be made for superficial reasons. A Midwestern barrel-aged stout of note is tapped in the early evening, but too far away from the local double dry-hopped hazy IPA you absolutely have to try, and so goodbye stout. It’s the hard truth of the Embarrassment of Riches era of craft beer in which we live.

This was what faced me when evaluating the mass of humanity that the Funk Factory Taproom pre-GTMW party has become. Levi Funk brings in his coolest and most hype-worthy brewer friends, and the tap list is ever so tickable. But oh man, does the crowd turn out. The hot, sweaty, FOMO-riddled crowd. And so, goodbye Angry Chair, goodbye Voodoo, and goodbye Eagle Park.

Yeah, you heard me, Eagle Park. One of the fresher faces emerging from the Milwaukee brewing boom, Eagle Park has a new taproom and restaurant, a lot of good reviews, and a whole bunch of new beers coming out. I knew the brewery was pouring at Great Taste itself, but I also know how the most well-laid Great Taste plans, et cetera et cetera. My personal highlighter was out for Eagle Park.

As it turned out, I missed Eagle Park at both of its Madison engagements that weekend. That made it extra-fortuitous when it was announced that a whopping five new beers would be released at the Eagle Park taproom back on August 18, a day that I was already expecting to be running some Milwaukee-area errands. And I even like the color, as the movie says.

After finding easy parking at Eagle Park, walking straight back to the packaged beer counter and buying two four-packs and three crowlers in a matter of minutes, I can tell you I’ll definitely be back to try out the taproom’s full kitchen as well. It was a smooth and pleasant transaction, except for being sold the not-new Goon Juice New England IPA instead of the actually-new Double Dry-Hopped Set List IPA by a slightly confused brewery employee.

This is only a minor quibble, as Goon Juice was one of my favorites of the five Eagle Park beers I tried. The mouthfeel was gentle and soft, with a complex flavor profile punctuated by little hits of pineapple, melon, and weed. The color was good, the haze was plentiful; it was a good beer.

In fact, none of the five were even remotely stinkers. The two beers I brought home in 12-ounce cans were Goon Juice and a milkshake IPA called BOTM’s Up — that’s “blood orange, tangerine, and mandarin” — and they were both great. BOTM’s Up had a gentle citrus profile instead of the sharp citrus notes that hops can provide. It wasn’t the massive vanilla ice cream experience that Hop Butcher’s Blazed Orange Milkshake was, but that’s a high personal hurdle to clear. I was very happy with BOTM’s Up.

Of the three be-crowlered releases, one was another hazy IPA, called Seldom Seen. I would assume that name refers to the relative rarity of the hop varieties used — Cashmere and Motueka. The resulting flavor is lightly piney and overwhelmingly muskmelon-y. This is not a recipe for success as far as my flavor preferences are concerned; I do not much enjoy muskmelon. That said, it’s more than competently made.

The final two Eagle Park crowlers were heavily fruited, but still quite different from each other. The first, a barely-pinkish cream ale called Strawberry Lemon Smoothie was made with strawberries, Meyer lemons, and lactose. Strawberry can be a challenging ingredient to translate into a beer flavor, but this one handles the fruit admirably. A milkshake cream ale is a little atypical, but I approve of the choice. It’s like a liquid scone.

If Strawberry Lemon Smoothie was a little pink, When the Sun Gose Down was a deep jewel-toned burgundy. Can’t nobody name a gose in America without a pun, and this blackberry and Meyer lemon bad boy does kind of resemble a sunset’s riot of color. The style’s signature saltiness wasn’t too pronounced, keeping this beer from turning into a Gatorade frappé.

Eagle Park isn’t breaking new ground with its lineup of beers — you can see similarities to Pulpit Rock, Barrel Theory, Corridor, and more in the Midwest alone — but the beers being released are uniformly drinkable and confident in execution. For a young brewery, this is a very good batting average, and there wasn’t a bit of waiting in line required.