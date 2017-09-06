× Expand Robin Shepard

“I wanted a modern IPA and Mosaic is a superstar hop,” says Vintage brewmaster Scott Manning. Mosaic hops offer a range of aromas and flavors of tangerine, orange, pineapple, melon and grapefruit notes.

What is it? Mosasaur IPA from Vintage Brewing Company.

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) features a lot of hop flavor and aroma. The style will showcase herbal, citrus, piney and bitter character, depending upon the variety of hops. IPAs are medium-bodied and most often golden- to copper-colored. They range from 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent ABV.

Background: Mosasaur is neither a single-hopped beer, nor a SMASH (Single Mash And Single Hop) beer; Manning also uses a touch of Warrior hops for bitterness. Overall, there are roughly three pounds of hops per barrel, which give Mosasaur about 68 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). The malt bill includes caramel and pilsner malts, and a small amount of wheat for body.

Mosasaur was released by Vintage a few weeks ago. When originally tapped during the CrossFit Games hosted in Madison recently, it was called AMRAP (As Many Reps as Possible). Mosasaur IPA sells at Vintage for $5/glass, $7.50/crowler and $12/growler (refill).

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Lots of citrus with orange, pineapple and melon tones.

Appearance: An orange-copper body with a light haze. Soft off-white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, soft and bubbly.

Taste: Tropical juiciness of pineapple, orange and grapefruit.

Finish/Aftertaste: The fruity orange and pineapple flavors linger with a light, yet firm, grapefruit dryness.

Glassware: Go with the Willi Becher for this fruity IPA to focus the nose and show off its vivid orange-copper body. Serve it cold to accentuate the juicy tropical flavors.

Pairs well with: tailgate foods like burgers and bratwurst.

The Verdict: I really enjoy the fresh, juicy pineapple and orange character of this IPA. It is assertive and juicy without raw bitterness. This is a great example of current trends in craft beers that showcase the nuances of hops.