New craft beer locations are catering to a sense of community

× Expand Keller Architectural renderings of Near and Far Brewing. An early concept for Near & Far Brewing in Cottage Grove.

The Madison area is slated to get two new breweries in 2026 (three, if you think Beaver Dam counts as “the Madison area”). They’re all in the ’burbs, and aimed to be family- and often pet- friendly.

“The industry may be volatile, but we think the market is adjusting rather than dying,” says Near and Far Brewing co-owner Ed Wreh. Near and Far is headed for the corner of Limerick Drive and Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove, with plans for a late fall opening. The 2,000-square-foot, $4 million project is being led by Wreh, Melissa Ratcliff and Garrett Shaw, who are all heavily involved in the community. Wreh is a former village of McFarland trustee. Ratcliff is a state senator and former Dane County supervisor and Cottage Grove Village Board member. Shaw, a longtime homebrewer, signed on to handle brewing. The group has purchased the land, a five-barrel brewing system, and is evaluating bids for construction.

There will be 15 tap lines, food, inside seating for 100, private meeting rooms and event space. Outside, a patio and dog play area will overlook a small pond; the land will hook up with bike trails.

Ratcliff says the goal is to create a family- and dog-friendly atmosphere to serve as a community gathering place. People want “more things to do in our community, places where you can meet with others over beer or have coffee,” says Ratcliff. “We intend to do more than just serve beer. We’ve seen breweries evolve to meet community needs; and those who don’t are the ones who are not here anymore.”

× Expand Robin Shepard The new Young Blood at DeForest Yards. The new Young Blood at DeForest Yards was conceived as a destination brewery.

“The people who got into craft beer 10 years ago now have families and kids, they want to go have a beer [someplace] family-friendly, with good food, [that’s] safe and easy to find,” says Young Blood Beer Company co-owner Billy DuPlanty.

Young Blood opened at 110 King St. in June 2020 and at Northstreet in 2022. It’s now building a new brewpub as part of the DeForest Yards development near highways 19 and 51 to open in late spring. The $4 million, 6,000 square foot venue has its own 10-barrel brewing system and a full kitchen.

Large glass garage doors open to the Legacy20 Arena, a winter ice hockey rink that in warm weather hosts outdoor events — community festivals, markets and music. The Madison Capitols plan to relocate to the rink for the 2026-27 season. A mezzanine with a deck provides great views of the north goal. DuPlanty says Young Blood’s newest location is conceived of as a destination brewery, attracting visitors not just for beer but the overall amenities at DeForest Yards.

Young Blood is known for a diverse, rapidly rotating beer portfolio with wacky names. That won’t change, but DeForest will have a dedicated brewmaster, Steven Bartel, to focus on exclusive DeForest releases.

× Expand Courtesy Shattered Glass A rendering of Shattered Glass Brewery. Shattered Glass Brewery is part of Beaver Dam’s downtown revamp.

Finally, Shattered Glass Brewery is a new brewery and pub planned for 302 Madison St., Beaver Dam, a former industrial site that’s on the shore of Beaver Dam Lake. Owner Dan Thorp is hoping for a fall opening for the 5,000-square-foot brewery with a 3.5-barrel brewing system.“There is a lot of enthusiasm here,” Thorp says. “Beaver Dam has been steadily growing and dedicating itself to revitalization.”