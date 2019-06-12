Something completely different

× Expand Robin Shepard

New Glarus Brewery is famous for its Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red. But brewmaster Dan Carey is not one to rest on his laurels. His small batch beers and limited releases are many. Among his latest creations is a summertime thirst-quencher.

What is it? Kühler from New Glarus Brewing Company

Style: Kühler starts off as a lambic-style sour blonde ale. After aging in oak tanks, it’s infused with tea and lime juice.

Background: Carey says he was traveling across Belgium about a dozen years ago and visiting lambic breweries when he got the idea for Kühler. “I had a tea lambic and thought it was spectacular,” he says. “Ever since I’ve had the idea in the back of my mind of mixing tea, lime and beer.”

When the time was finally right, Carey turned to his wild fruit cave facility where he makes his wild-fermented lambic-style beers. He selected a blend of two Belgian blonde ales that he made in late 2017 and early 2018. Both had been aging in oak tanks for over a year. After trying several different types of tea, Carey landed on using Earl Grey for its citrus notes. To that, he adds lime juice for more crisp tropical tartness. “It’s intended to be something different, interesting and for summer,” says Carey. Some may find the flavors in Kühler to be similar to an Arnold Palmer, a non-alcoholic mixture of tea and lemonade.

Carey is known for his attention to detail and adhering to strict traditional standards in the brewhouse. However, Kühler shows his whimsical side and a creative use of adjuncts to make a unique seasonal beer. Its name may even call up the image of light fizzy wine cooler beverages that are popular this time of year. “It’s intended to be fun. Don’t get too serious about it or its name,” says Carey.

Kühler finishes around 5.5 percent. It’s sold in four-packs in the brewery’s Thumbprint series for around $11-$12. It’s expected to be available throughout most of summer.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Citrus, with a hint of black tea.

Appearance: Clear, bubbly, amber-copper color. A medium frothy white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly and crisp.

Taste: Bright citrus-lime tartness and an underlying hint of tea-sweetness. There is an accent of sourness from the blonde ale.

Finish/Aftertaste: Lingering citrus orange and lime with a mild tart-acidity from the sour blonde.

Glassware: The stemmed tulip glass is a great way to show off this beer’s vivid amber-copper body and frothy white head.

Pairs well with: soft, buttery cheeses with mild sweetness.

The Verdict: Among all the buzz lately about hard seltzers, radlers and sessionable beers, Kühler stands out among current seasonal releases. It was a treat as I cracked open a bottle on a sunny afternoon. Kühler is a blend of flavors with unique refreshing character. The Earl Gray tea offers a hint of sweet orange citrus, while the lime lends tartness. The tea and lime take a little off the acidic edge of the sour blonde. In the end, it’s very approachable. It will appeal to a range of drinkers and especially those looking for something different for summer.