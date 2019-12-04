Make tracks

Amid the fascination with the very latest beers, it is nice to recognize a beer with a following. New Glarus’s periodic fall seasonal, Snowshoe red ale, has such a following and has been on hiatus for a few seasons. It deserves the love.

What is it? Snowshoe from New Glarus Brewing Company.

Style: Snowshoe is considered an Irish red ale. The style is known for a deep reddish-amber color, medium body with moderate candy-like caramel malt flavor and sweetness. These beers may also offer a light roastedness, with a clean, dry finish. Generally, they offer little hop aroma or flavor, just enough for balance. They will commonly range from 4 to 5 percent ABV.

Background: Snowshoe doesn’t appear on the New Glarus beer list every year. It often rotates with other fall seasonals like Fat Squirrel. Snowshoe was last offered in 2017. It was among the first dozen or so beers New Glarus offered not long after it began brewing in the early 1990s. It’s made with a combination of German Munich and Wisconsin caramel malts that give it a clean sweet character with toasted bready notes. Crystal hops from Oregon and Styrian Golding from Slovenia are added for balance and a spicy accent in the finish. “This is about making a beer that is malty, rich, caramelly, and not over-roasted or astringent from the darker malts. We’re really trying for complexity,” says brewmaster Dan Carey. Snowshoe finishes around 5 percent ABV. It’s sold in six-packs for $9-$10.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light bready and toffee maltiness.

Appearance: Clear, amber-copper color. A medium frothy light tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, with roundness.

Taste: A mild, clean maltiness with a light fruity background.

Finish/Aftertaste: A clean finish accented with herbal and earthy hop spiciness.

Glassware: The Willi Becher will gently focus the nose while displaying its clear amber color.

Pairs well with: soft buttery cheeses, roasted chicken and mildly spiced dishes.

The Verdict: Snowshoe has wide appeal thanks to its pleasant, approachable caramel and bready maltiness. There is enough malty character to satisfy both Irish red fans and those who like slightly more malty Scottish-style ales. However, it is the spicy, herbal contributions of Crystal and Styrian Golding hops that make this beer complex and difficult to pigeonhole into a single style. It’s not a hoppy beer by IPA or pale ale standards, yet its combination of U.S. and European hops shine in how clean and balance the beer with a touch of spiciness in the finish. Snowshoe is an amber ale that’s easy to enjoy.