Change with the changing times

The American pale ale (APA) has become a middle-of-the-road hoppy beer — great on its own, but it also plays nice with a range of foods. Madison’s Next Door Brewing Company has updated its take on the style. New this summer is Laser Ray APA.

What is it? Laser Ray from Next Door Brewing Company.

Style: The American pale ale (APA) is a medium-bodied beer known for its hop character. American pale ales feature American hop varieties with their citrus and/or resiny pine aroma and flavor. These beers commonly range from 4.5 to 5.5 percent ABV with bitterness of 30-50 IBUs.

Background: Next Door has been working on finding the right recipe for a pale ale since opening in 2013. Laser Ray is an evolution of the brewpub’s approach to the style traceable back to its Wisconsin pale ale and then Eastside pale ale, both introduced not long after opening. By 2015 Eastside had morphed into Kaleidospoke pale ale, which showcased Mosaic hops. Brewmaster Dave Hansen decided to revamp it again and give it a new name: “I didn’t want to just tweak a few things and keep the name. I wanted to avoid confusing drinkers and having them think there might be something wrong with it because it tastes different,” says Hansen. His goal for the new beer: lighten it up a bit to reduce it to less than 6 percent ABV, while also giving it more juicy, hoppy flavor.

To achieve that, Hansen lowered the amount of malt and changed when the hops are added. “I wanted more citrus, especially sharper grapefruit notes,” he says. Mosaic hops still dominate, but Hansen delays adding others (Ahtanum, Bravo and Centennial) until later in the brewing process. That reduces bitterness and allows more tropical aroma and flavor to emerge.

Laser Ray APA will be a year-round beer for Next Door. It finishes at 5.8 percent ABV and 38 IBUs. It’s sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for around $9 at the brewpub. It’s also beginning to turn up on local liquor store shelves.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light earthy pine with an underlying hint of bready maltiness.

Appearance: Golden copper color and a very light haze. A modest, rocky, tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied with softness.

Taste: The citrus tones are upfront, with touches of lemon and mango, while there is smooth maltiness in the background, lending overall balance.

Finish/Aftertaste: The tropical hoppy notes eventually give way to a mild, yet firm bitterness. It’s not overly bitter, but enough to let you know you’re drinking a pale ale.

Glassware: The Willi BBecher to gently focus the aroma under the nose.

Pairs well with: Blue cheese is a nice match for this beer’s level of piney, resiny hop flavor.

The Verdict: When I first heard that Laser Ray was another Next Door pale ale I thought to myself “If it ain’t broke...!” Going in I was skeptical based on my past enjoyment of more than a few Kaleidospokes over the past few years. It took me a few glasses, but this beer has grown on me. This is a solid APA. Nothing too showy, just a pleasant easy-drinking take on the style. It has up-front juicy tropical character from the Mosaic and Bravo hops. There’s a firm malty backbone that adds complexity and depth. And it finishes with a wave of old-school bitter spiciness from the Centennial and Ahtanum hops.