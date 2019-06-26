Meet #10416

× Expand Robin Shepard

The drive for novelty in the brewing industry means even more varieties of hops are being bred and introduced. These days, hop growers are just naming new varieties with a number. That’s the inspiration beyond Hop Haus’ latest New England IPA, called “Numbers Game.”

What is it? Numbers Game Hazy IPA from Hop Haus Brewing Company of Verona.

Style: The New England IPA is juicy, with assertive tropical notes of grapefruit, peach, melon and/or tangerine. Additions of wheat or oats gives them a hazy appearance. They range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV, and 50 to 70 IBUs (International Bitterness Units).

Background: Hop Haus owner and brewmaster Phil Hoechst is always looking for new hops to try. He turned to the international hop supply company Hopsteiner, which offered him a new variety called #10416. He liked its orange flavor with some light minty notes.

Hazy IPAs and pale ales remain strong sellers at the Hop Haus. Its current best-seller is Hashtag Hazy IPA, which Hoechst introduced about a year ago in the Verona brewpub. “Numbers Game is a spinoff of Hashtag. Both use the same yeast and a lot of oats in the grain bill,” says Hoechst. Numbers Game also has Chinook and Amarillo added early in the brewing process. Hop #10416 is dry-hopped in the fermenter to accentuate fruity aromas. About three pounds of hops go into a barrel of the beer. Hoechst is planning another round of new hop-forward beers using experimental varietals.

Numbers Game ends up at 7.5 percent ABV. It’s sold in the brewery for $5.50 glass, $12/crowler and $17/growler. The beer is a limited batch, but it should be available well into July.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light piney hoppiness and faint notes of mint.

Appearance: Hazy, light yellow-golden. A bubbly, off-white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly and soft.

Taste: Notes of orange and mango.

Finish/Aftertaste: A crisp lingering citrus sharpness, accented with hint of mint.

Glassware: The short-footed tulip with its round body will show off the beer’s color while the gentle flare to the lip allows the tropical aromas of the hops to gently emerge under the nose.

Pairs well with: sharp cheddars and dishes with modest spicy heat. From the Hop Haus menu, pair with the sriracha chicken bits.

The Verdict: This is worthy of attention from hop hunters. It’s bright and tropical with solid flavors of orange and tangerine with an underlying hint of bitter pine. What I find most interesting, and different, is the light aroma of mint that mingles with the resiny pine. This hazy IPA is just different enough that it gives the palate a little surprise.